49-year-old man suffers serious head injuries in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy. 21 near Three Hills. Alta.
Published Thursday, May 27, 2021 10:00AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, May 27, 2021 2:52PM MDT
A 49-year-old man was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance after a head-on crash on Highway 21 near Three Hills.
CALGARY -- A section of Highway 21 has been closed just south of the Highway 27 intersection, near Three Hills, Alta., following a head-on collision Thursday morning.
STARS Air Ambulance airlifted a 49-year-old man suffering serious head injuries to hospital in Calgary.
Police say a detour has been set up and drivers are cautioned to avoid the area. Delays should be expected.
Three Hills is about 130 kilometres northeast of Calgary.