CALGARY -- A section of Highway 21 has been closed just south of the Highway 27 intersection, near Three Hills, Alta., following a head-on collision Thursday morning.

STARS Air Ambulance airlifted a 49-year-old man suffering serious head injuries to hospital in Calgary.

Police say a detour has been set up and drivers are cautioned to avoid the area. Delays should be expected.

Three Hills is about 130 kilometres northeast of Calgary.