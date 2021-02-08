Advertisement
4th Avenue flyover reopened following morning crash
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 9:08AM MST Last Updated Monday, February 8, 2021 10:21AM MST
A line of vehicles on the Fourth Avenue flyover Monday morning following a crash. (Twitter/YYC Transportation)
CALGARY -- The main artery into the downtown core from the east has reopened to traffic following a collision.
The crash occurred on the Fourth Avenue flyover between Memorial Drive and Fourth Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.
EMS officials confirm one woman was transported by ambulance from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre with minor injuries.
Shortly after 10 a.m., police confirmed the flyover was open to traffic.