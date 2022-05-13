4th person charged in SAIT CTrain station stabbing and assault
Calgary police say a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the assault and stabbing of a man at the SAIT/ACAD/Jubilee CTrain station last month.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of 14th Avenue N.W. just before 5:30 a.m. on April 27 for reports of a man in medical distress.
Police say the victim suffered "significant" injuries and remains in hospital.
Investigators believe that the victim arrived at the SAIT CTrain station with six people, who then confined him in a shelter on the platform and refused to let him leave.
Police allege the suspects later escorted the victim through the station to the stairwell connecting the CTrain station to the Jubilee Auditorium, where they physically assaulted him.
The assault ended when one of the attackers stabbed the victim, at which time the suspects fled.
On Friday, police announced 24-year-old Cameron Holloway had been charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.
Police had previously charged Jonathan Edward Roskewich, 21, Stacey Swampy, 23, and Cornell Bearspaw, 31, with kidnapping and aggravated assault.
"We are now down to two suspects who have yet to be identified or located," said a news release.
Anyone with information on the incident, or the whereabouts or identity of the remaining two suspects is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary hits the 20s, then falls way back into showers next week
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer. It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Supreme Court restores Calgary man's acquittal for magic mushroom-fuelled attack
Canada's highest court has restored the acquittal of a Calgary man who consumed alcohol and magic mushrooms and then violently attacked a woman while in a state of extreme intoxication.
Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family
A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
While gas price experts anticipate the price of a litre surging by Victoria Day, drivers can expect to see prices rise incrementally until then, including a significant spike this weekend.
Manitoba man calling for change after heart surgery cancelled last minute
A Manitoba man is hoping to see the health-care system change after he had his heart surgery cancelled the morning of the procedure and has yet to receive a rescheduled date.
Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Elon Musk said Friday that his plan to buy Twitter is 'temporarily on hold' as he tries to pinpoint the exact number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, another twist amid signs of turmoil over the proposed US$44 billion acquisition.
Queen visits horse show after missing parliament opening
Queen Elizabeth II, who was forced to miss the traditional formal opening on parliament earlier this week, appeared in public on Friday to attend a horse show close to her home.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, 'determined' to meet Indigenous people on their land: archbishop
The Pope will travel to Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqualuit between July 24 and 29 in what will be the fourth papal visit to Canada, and first since 2002.
-
Kane scores 2, Oilers force Game 7 with 4-2 win over Kings
Evander Kane scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers kept their season alive with a 4-2 win over the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday.
-
19 of 50 new critical care beds now open in Alberta: Kenney
Nineteen of 50 new critical care beds earmarked in the recent provincial budget are now open and the remainder are expected to be operational by September, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.
Vancouver
-
Minimum temperature, daily precipitation records broken in B.C.
With more than a dozen minimum temperature and daily precipitation records broken Thursday, there's no doubt May's weather has been unusual in some parts of B.C.
-
Federal officials to announce supports for wildfire season
Federal officials will announce supports for wildfire season Friday in an effort to prevent the same level of devastation seen in previous years.
-
Researchers in B.C. to map landslides in Fraser River, help protect salmon
British Columbia geoscientists are returning to the scene of a massive landslide on the Fraser River to map its effects and assess the risk of future slides on salmon.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a record-breaking $2, sparking heated debate in the legislature
New Brunswick motorists received another wake-up call Thursday as gas prices hit a record-breaking $2. Gas prices increased by 10.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price for regular self-serve to $2.02 per litre.
-
'I just can't keep up': Maritime family shares struggles as cost of living climbs
People across the Maritimes are feeling the hurt of a 31-year-high inflation. From gas to groceries, prices are gouging pocketbooks right across the country.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador to drop mandatory masking in schools on May 24
Students in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer have to wear masks in schools to protect against COVID-19 infection as of May 24.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'I'm going to be in big trouble': Vancouver Island snowpack remains high, increasing flood risk
Cold spring temperatures have kept snow from melting in the mountains of Vancouver Island. That could be disastrous for areas prone to flooding.
-
NEW
NEW | Saanich firefighters urge residents to mark driveways with reflective address signs
A new initiative by the Saanich Fire Department could make the difference between life and death and firefighters are urging people to take part.
-
'Ongoing youth violence': VicPD cracking down on groups of teens involved in downtown assaults
Victoria police say they've been dealing with "ongoing youth violence" in the city's downtown core over the last several weeks, with officers responding to dozens of calls for assaults, swarmings and vandalism.
Toronto
-
Video shows man driving company vehicle tearing down Ontario Liberal election signs
A contractor in Vaughan, Ont. is investigating after video surfaced appearing to show someone using a company vehicle tearing down Ontario Liberal Party signs from private property in Brampton, Ont.
-
Mother of Ontario man missing nearly six months speaks out on concerns surrounding investigation
It’s been nearly six months since Raheem White was reported missing from Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood and his mother, Rosemarie, says she feels Toronto police's investigation has begun to stall.
-
Ontario reports 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
Montreal
-
Quebec is lifting its mask mandate in most places; where are they still required?
As of Saturday, Quebec's face mask mandate will be lifted in most indoor settings as public health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving across the province.
-
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer. It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
-
Quebec reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop by 67
As Quebec gets set to lift the mask mandate on Saturday, the province reported that 30 more people have died due to COVID-19, and hospitalizations dropped by 67.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Shooting between cars on Queensway injures two people
Two people were injured after gunfire was exchanged between two moving cars on the Queensway Thursday afternoon, police said.
-
Gas prices will reach a new record in Ottawa this weekend
President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says gas prices will rise 10 cents over the next two days, surpassing $2 a litre on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener splash pads now open
Warm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.
-
Large crowds expected in Port Dover for Friday the 13th
Norfolk County is preparing for large crowds in Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police canine officers charged in dog bite incidents
A pair of Saskatoon police officers are facing assault charges in connection to two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.
-
Woman seriously injured by train in Saskatoon
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries Thursday night after an incident involving a train.
-
19 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 321 in hospital
Sask. reported 19 COVID-19 deaths for the week of May 1-7, up five from the last update. Of those, seven were in Regina and five were in Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Founder of Sudbury pizza franchise charged with sexual assault, exploitation
An 84-year-old Sudbury man has been accused of sexually assaulting a young person in 1989 and police are concerned there may be other survivors.
-
Ontario family shocked at $1,300 bill to put ill cat down
During the pandemic more people became pet owners, but some may not realize how expensive it can be if they require emergency veterinary care.
-
Heavy rain causes flooding in Kapuskasing on Thursday
A total of 48.1 mm of rain fell in Kapuskasing on Thursday, breaking the record for May 12 that was set 78 years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man calling for change after heart surgery cancelled last minute
A Manitoba man is hoping to see the health-care system change after he had his heart surgery cancelled the morning of the procedure and has yet to receive a rescheduled date.
-
What the latest storm is expected to bring to Manitoba
The latest forecast in Manitoba shows the flooding situation could get worse before it gets better.
-
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Regina
-
Sask. extends order limiting movement of poultry due to avian flu
Saskatchewan is extending an order limiting the co-mingling of poultry into June, due to an ongoing outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
-
Gas prices reach $1.88 in Regina
Another significant overnight surge sent gas prices to $1.88.9 for regular unleaded at most services stations in Regina on Friday, according to gaswizard.com.
-
'People here are very strong': Regina man in Ukraine helping with humanitarian efforts
A Regina man who has been in Ukraine since April is doing everything he can to help with humanitarian efforts amidst Russia’s invasion of the eastern European nation.