4th person charged in SAIT CTrain station stabbing and assault

Calgary police say a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the assault and stabbing of a man at the SAIT/ACAD/Jubilee CTrain station last month.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of 14th Avenue N.W. just before 5:30 a.m. on April 27 for reports of a man in medical distress.

Police say the victim suffered "significant" injuries and remains in hospital.

Investigators believe that the victim arrived at the SAIT CTrain station with six people, who then confined him in a shelter on the platform and refused to let him leave.

Police allege the suspects later escorted the victim through the station to the stairwell connecting the CTrain station to the Jubilee Auditorium, where they physically assaulted him.

The assault ended when one of the attackers stabbed the victim, at which time the suspects fled.

On Friday, police announced 24-year-old Cameron Holloway had been charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

Police had previously charged Jonathan Edward Roskewich, 21, Stacey Swampy, 23, and Cornell Bearspaw, 31, with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

"We are now down to two suspects who have yet to be identified or located," said a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident, or the whereabouts or identity of the remaining two suspects is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.