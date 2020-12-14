CALGARY -- Five people are facing charges after police responded to a break-in at an RV storage yard in Springbank, Alta. over the weekend and discovered stolen catalytic converters in the suspects' vehicle.

The group was seen leaving when police arrived at the storage yard just west of Calgary and a search of their vehicle turned up four of the devices that had allegedly been taken from RVs parked there. Located on the bottom of a vehicle, a catalytic converter helps control emissions and contains valuable metals, making them a target for thieves.

Police have charged:

Jan-Anne August, 29, of Calgary;

Cory Davies, 44, of Calgary;

Jared Hiebert, 47, of St. Albert;

Mikhail Loskutov, 28, of Calgary;

Jari Manner, 38, of Cochrane.

Each is facing charges of:

Theft over $5,000;

Mischief over $5,000;

Possession of break-in tools, and;

Contravene order of medical officer of health (COVID).

Manner and Loskutov were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, while Davies, Hiebert, and August were released on conditions, with first appearances set for Jan. 19th 2021.

Anyone with information on property crimes is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.