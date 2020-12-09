CALGARY -- More than two dozen workers in Calgary and area supermarkets and pharmacies have tested positive for COVID-19 since last week, updated data shows.

The details on the cases, from Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Sobeys Inc., are announced on a regular basis on both of the companies' official websites in order to ensure the public is aware of the presence of the cases.

Since Dec. 5, 27 new cases have been reported in workers:

Loblaw

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (19369 Sheriff King St. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 9 (last worked Dec. 5);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (261055 Crossiron Blvd., Rocky View County, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 8 (last worked Dec. 1);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (540 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 8 (last worked Dec. 2) [three active cases] ;

; An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 8 (last worked Dec. 1 and 2) [three active cases] ;

; An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 8 (last worked Dec. 2) [three active cases] ;

; An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3575 20 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 8 (last worked Dec. 2) [four active cases] ;

; An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3515 Mayor Magrath Dr. South, Lethbridge) tested positive Dec. 8 (last worked Dec. 3);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (196 Chestermere Station Way, Chestermere, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 8 (last worked Dec. 4);

An employee at Kevin's NOFRILLS (10233 Elbow Dr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 7 (last worked Dec. 3);

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (100 Country Village Rd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 7 (last worked Dec. 1 and 3) [four active cases] ;

; An employee at the Sage Hill City Market (10 Sage Hill Plaza N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 6 (last worked Nov. 28);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 6 (last worked Dec. 1) [two active cases] ;

; An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (300 Veteran's Blvd., Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 6 (last worked Dec. 2);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 6 (last worked Nov. 29) [two active cases] and;

and; An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (4700 130 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 6 (last worked Dec. 3) [two active cases].

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway (610 Big Rock Lane, Okotoks, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 8 (last worked Dec. 3);

A franchisee employee at the Safeway (201 Southridge Dr., Okotoks, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 8 (last worked Dec. 2);

An employee at the Safeway (5101 17 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 8 (last worked Nov. 28);

An employee at the Safeway (813-11 Ave. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 8 (last worked Dec. 4);

An employee at the Safeway (3550 32 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 8 (last worked Dec. 3);

An employee at the Safeway (399-36 St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 5 (last worked Nov. 22);

An employee at the Safeway (850 Saddletowne Cir. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 5 (last worked Nov. 29);

An employee at the Safeway (3550 32 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 5 (last worked Nov. 30);

An employee at the Sobeys (#100 8338-18 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 5 (last worked Nov. 28) and;

An employee at the Safeway (375 Aspen Glen Lndg. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 5 (last worked Dec. 1).

All further details about the infected workers, including in what areas they worked in their respective stores, is being withheld to protect their privacy.