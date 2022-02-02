5 charged, $1.6M worth of drugs seized after 18-month police investigation across Western Canada

More than $1.6 million worth of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine has been seized and five people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation by police in Alberta dubbed Project Motor.

The operation was a joint investigation between the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and the RCMP federal serious organized crime unit and spanned across Western Canada.

"ALERT alleges the drug trafficking network had its origins in British Columbia’s lower mainland, and fanned out across Calgary, Edmonton, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg," police said in a release.

"The investigation originated in Medicine Hat and came on the heels of a series of large drug busts in southeast Alberta in early 2020. ALERT was able to trace back the drug supply, and leverage criminal intelligence, in order to develop a clearer picture of the criminal organization believed to be responsible."

A number of homes were searched in Calgary, Edmonton, and Fort St. John, B.C., where investigators seized:

11 firearms;

4,998 grams of fentanyl;

9,970 grams of meth;

50 grams of cocaine, and;

$82,500 cash.

"The fentanyl alone represents a theoretical yield of 50,000 doses as it would be typically sold on the street-level," police said.

Four people were arrested and charged with 37 offences, including:

Matthew Edwards, 42, from Calgary;

Kevin Hind, 27, from Calgary;

Karnvir Sandhu, 25, from Calgary; and

Atta Ul Waheed Sheikh, 34, from Fort St. John.

A warrant has also been issued for Dillon Burgie, 40, from Calgary, who is believed to be in B.C.

Anyone who suspects gang or drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.