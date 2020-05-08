FOREMOST, ALTA. -- Foremost RCMP say charges have been laid against five people after an investigation into drug activity at a home discovered a significant quantity of drugs and a firearm.

Officials say they were called to a home on First Avenue in Foremost at 10:15 a.m. on May 6 after they received a complaint that a number of people had broken in and caused damage.

Foremost is about 300 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

Police attended the scene and arrested five individuals and seized stolen property, a firearm and drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Jacqueline Bourassa, 36, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and mischief.

Madison Boyd, 18, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Brandon Sawatzky, 26, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Chason Marose, 28, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Vance Pidborochynski, 30, is charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, mischief and two counts of breaching a court order.

Bourassa, Boyd, Sawatzky and Marose were all released and are due to appear in court on August 26. Pidborochynski was released on $150 bail and is due in court on July 16.

The investigation is ongoing.

