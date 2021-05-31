CALGARY -- An owner has been reunited with their pets after a Sunday afternoon fire caused significant damage to a northeast home.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Saddlemont Close N.E. shortly after noon following reports of smoke billowing out of a home.

Firefighters entered the building, located the source of the fire and extinguished the blaze.

"This was an aggressive interior attack," said Calgary Fire Department Dist. Chief Dave Nelson. "In communities like this, with the close proximity of houses, we are very concerned about the spreading to adjacent structures."

A search of the house resulted in the rescue of a dog and a fish, but no residents were home at the time of the fire.

The dog was treated with oxygen before being returned to its owner.

There is extensive damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the residence.

CFD officials say the Canadian Red Cross is assisting the five people who lived in the home and is providing alternative accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.