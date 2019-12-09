CALGARY -- Five of 11 people arrested in the stabbing of a teen in Lethbridge last week are now facing charges.

Police were called to an alley in the 200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 after a Good Samaritan heard a commotion then saw a group of people running away. They also heard someone calling for help.

Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old boy suffering stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in Lethbridge, then transferred to Calgary, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

According to police, the victim made plans to meet an 18-year-old female, however, unbeknownst to him, she invited a group of her friends to confront him.

Police allege the female led the male into the alley, where the group was lying in wait, and ambushed him from behind. Investigators say the boy was punched, kicked and stabbed multiple times.

Using surveillance footage from the area, police were able to identify a person of interest and went to a home, where they arrested eight people inside. A vehicle then arrived at the home with three people inside, who were also arrested.

After a search warrant was obtained, police recovered a knife from the home, which they believe was used in the attack.

Five people are now facing charges.

Trinity Savard, 18, and Alexander Roxby Strya, 19, both of Lethbridge, are each charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Three other accused — two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.