5 new record highs set in southern Alberta amid sizzling hot weather

Five communities in southern Alberta set new weather records on Monday amid the blistering heat.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says there is potential for temperature records to be broken each day this week, though cooler weather is expected on Friday.

Of the places that broke records on Monday, Taber had the hottest daytime high with 36 C.

The following areas set a new daytime high record on Aug. 14, according to ECCC:

Banff

New record of 31.1 C

Old record of 30.5 C set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Cardston

New record of 35.6 C

Old record of 35.5 C set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Milk River

New record of 35.4 C

Old record of 34.8 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Pincher Creek

New record of 35.3 C

Old record of 32.5 C set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Taber

New record of 36.6 C

Old record of 36 C set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Heat warnings are in place for much of southern Alberta including Lethbridge and Calgary.