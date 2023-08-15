5 new record highs set in southern Alberta amid sizzling hot weather

An adorable dog plays in water on a hot summer day. (Pixabay/Sevenpixx) An adorable dog plays in water on a hot summer day. (Pixabay/Sevenpixx)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina