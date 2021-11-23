5 people, 3 pets safe after fire breaks out in Glendale home

CALGARY -

Multiple fire trucks and apparatus were called to a house fire on 37th Street S.W. near 21st Avenue just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

At least seven fire trucks responded to a home in the neighbourhood of Glendale and EMS was also deployed.

Emergency crews encountered heavy smoke emanating from the front of the home. Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the flames.

Police closed a section of 37th Street between 19th and 23rd Avenues for several hours but the road reopened to traffic shortly after 7:30 a.m.

CTV News did approach a car with two women, one man, two dogs and a bearded dragon. The trio confirmed they were affected by the blaze, but declined to discuss the matter.

Calgary Fire Department officials confirm five people were inside the building at the time of the fire and all escaped the building, including two residents who have been displaced due to the extent of the damage to their home.

Two people were assessed on scene for smoke inhalation but, according to EMS officials, were not transported to hospital for additional treatment.

The three pets were located inside the residence by firefighters and returned to their owners.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.