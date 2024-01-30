CALGARY
Calgary

    • 5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police

    RCMP are investigating after five semi tractor-trailers crashed on Highway 1 west of Calgary early Tuesday. (Supplied/RCMP) RCMP are investigating after five semi tractor-trailers crashed on Highway 1 west of Calgary early Tuesday. (Supplied/RCMP)
    A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.

    Officials say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes, just north of the interchange to Highway 93.

    As of 10:30 a.m., police reopened one lane of traffic on Highway 1 but said travel in the area was still dangerous.

    (Supplied/RCMP)

    There is no information on any injuries at this time.

