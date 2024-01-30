CALGARY
Calgary

    • 5 semis involved in Trans-Canada highway crash: police

    A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.

    Officials say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes, just north of the interchange to Highway 93.

    There is no information on any injuries at this time.

    This is a breaking news update and we will have more details when they are available…

