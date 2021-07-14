CALGARY -- A young girl is recovering in hospital after she was seriously injured in a fall from the second-storey window of her northeast Calgary home.

Emergency crews were called to the home, on the 100 block of Skyview Ranch Way N.E., just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters were the first to arrive on scene. They cared for the girl until paramedics arrived.

She was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital to be treated for serious head injuries, but she is listed in stable condition.