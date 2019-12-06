CALGARY -- A 50-year-old Lethbridge woman faces multiple charges after police seized a gun, drugs, and stolen property from a west side home Thursday.

Members of the Priority Crimes Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on Assiniboia Way, where they located six people inside a residence, along with a .22 calibre rifle, a small amount of methamphetamine, a large amount of what they think was a buffing agent, over $2,000 cash, trafficking paraphernalia, stolen ID, credit cards and a number of stolen bicycles.

Five people were released without charges, while Cheri Ellen Komar was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of stolen identiy documents, possession of stolen credit cards and three counts of breach of a recognizance.

Komar is in custody, awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing.

The investigation is continuing, and police anticipate more charges will be filed