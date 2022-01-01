52-year-old killed in collision west of Fort Macleod, Alta.

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision near Fort Macleod, Alta., that happened on New Year's Day.

Police say a car was eastbound on Highway 3, about three kilometres west of the town, when it entered the westbound lanes and collided with a pick-up truck.

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old man from Lethbridge, was taken to a Calgary hospital by STARS, where he later died from his injuries. Police did not release the name of the man.

Traffic in the area was impacted for several hours as RCMP investigated the incident.

The driver of the pick-up was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"All possible contributing factors relating to this collision are being considered," police said in a statement.

Fort Macleod is approximately 170 kilometres southeast of Calgary.