CALGARY -- The holiday season can be a challenge for families who are struggling.

But the Salvation Army has a number of programs that help direct donations to those who need it most.

This Christmas, staff at Alberta Central — a central banking facility, service bureau and trade association for credit unions — are pitching in.

After raising $5,000, staff went out and bought toys for children in need.

They say it’s a way for them to embrace their sense of community and the spirit of the holidays.

The group gathered at the Salvation Army warehouse Friday to assemble the gifts.

And looking ahead to 2020, staff has already set aside $5,000 to host birthday parties for children in need.

