5th Street re-opens after police respond to reports of suspicious package
Calgary Police closed 5th Street SW early Thursday evening to dispose of a suspicious package.
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 8:24PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 10:12PM MDT
Police reopened an area of the Beltline Thursday around 9:00 pm after dispensing with a suspicious package that someone noticed on 5th St SW between 10th and 11th Avenue.
"Members from our TAC Team have safely resolved the situation," Const. Chris Martin tweeted around 8 p.m. "We are beginning to open roads in the area. Thank you for your cooperation."
Earlier in the evening, around 6:20 p.m., the police assessed the situation and decided to deploy their robot. They closed off 5th Street between 10th and 11th Ave SW, and evacuated a number of buildings as well.
Courtesy Calgary Police Service
Around 7:50, Constable Chris Martin tweeted: "If you are in the Beltline and heard a loud bang just now, that was us. There is no risk to the public."