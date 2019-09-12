Police reopened an area of the Beltline Thursday around 9:00 pm after dispensing with a suspicious package that someone noticed on 5th St SW between 10th and 11th Avenue.

"Members from our TAC Team have safely resolved the situation," Const. Chris Martin tweeted around 8 p.m. "We are beginning to open roads in the area. Thank you for your cooperation."

Earlier in the evening, around 6:20 p.m., the police assessed the situation and decided to deploy their robot. They closed off 5th Street between 10th and 11th Ave SW, and evacuated a number of buildings as well.

Experts from our TAC Team have assessed the situation and are deploying their robot. We expect the road closures to be in place for another 30-60minutes. #YYC #YYC Traffic. pic.twitter.com/UBQvplh2jE — Constable Chris Martin (@CstCJMartin) September 13, 2019

Courtesy Calgary Police Service

Around 7:50, Constable Chris Martin tweeted: "If you are in the Beltline and heard a loud bang just now, that was us. There is no risk to the public."