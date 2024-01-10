6 charged in ALERT investigation targeting street-level fentanyl dealers in Lethbridge

Six people are facing charges after an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Lethbridge that saw particular attention paid to trafficking concerns downtown.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) organized crime unit in Lethbridge worked alongside Lethbridge police on the investigation, which wrapped up in mid-December.

ALERT says the focus of the investigation was "street-level drug traffickers."

"Interrupting the supply of drugs to our addicted population is critical to saving lives and reducing harm in the downtown core and throughout the community," said Insp. Russ Lawrence of the Lethbridge Police Service in a Wednesday news release.

ALERT says officers made "numerous" seizures, all involving small amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

"Qualitative analysis of the fentanyl found a range of analogs, cutting agents and ranged in purity from 0.1 per cent up to 11 per cent," ALERT said.

The suspects range in age from 20 to 40 years old. Four are from Lethbridge, one is from Coalhurst and one is from Taber.

All of them are facing at least one count of drug trafficking.

Of those charged, warrants have been issued for the arrest of Robert Ambrus, 40, and Stacey Hubbard, 33, both from Lethbridge.

"These suspects charged have shown a pattern of consistent drug trafficking and a long history of benefitting from the sale of drugs," said Staff Sgt. Trevor Sheppard, ALERT Lethbridge.

"They are propagating and profiting from the opioid crisis, while lives are lost."