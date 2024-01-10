CALGARY
Calgary

    • 6 charged in ALERT investigation targeting street-level fentanyl dealers in Lethbridge

    A photo of handuffs. (X/@ALERT_AB) A photo of handuffs. (X/@ALERT_AB)

    Six people are facing charges after an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Lethbridge that saw particular attention paid to trafficking concerns downtown.

    Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) organized crime unit in Lethbridge worked alongside Lethbridge police on the investigation, which wrapped up in mid-December.

    ALERT says the focus of the investigation was "street-level drug traffickers."

    "Interrupting the supply of drugs to our addicted population is critical to saving lives and reducing harm in the downtown core and throughout the community," said Insp. Russ Lawrence of the Lethbridge Police Service in a Wednesday news release.

    ALERT says officers made "numerous" seizures, all involving small amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

    "Qualitative analysis of the fentanyl found a range of analogs, cutting agents and ranged in purity from 0.1 per cent up to 11 per cent," ALERT said.

    The suspects range in age from 20 to 40 years old. Four are from Lethbridge, one is from Coalhurst and one is from Taber.

    All of them are facing at least one count of drug trafficking.

    Of those charged, warrants have been issued for the arrest of Robert Ambrus, 40, and Stacey Hubbard, 33, both from Lethbridge.

    "These suspects charged have shown a pattern of consistent drug trafficking and a long history of benefitting from the sale of drugs," said Staff Sgt. Trevor Sheppard, ALERT Lethbridge.

    "They are propagating and profiting from the opioid crisis, while lives are lost." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News