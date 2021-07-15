Advertisement
6 drivers fined, vehicles seized during Calgary checkstop
Calgary police set up a checkstop just south of downtown, resulting in six drivers being fined, having their licence suspended and vehicle seized. (Calgary police/Facebook)
CALGARY -- Six drivers were fined, had their licence suspended and vehicle seized during a checkstop in Calgary on Wednesday evening, according to police.
The Checkstop was set up in the 3800 block of Macleod Trail S. — about a kilometre south of downtown — and saw two drivers fail a roadside test, resulting in an immediate $1,000 fine, 90-day licence suspension and 30-day vehicle seizure.
One driver registered a warning, resulting in a $300 fine, three-day licence suspension and vehicle seizure and three novice drivers, who have a zero tolerance for alcohol, received a $200 fine, 30-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle seizure.
More information on roadside sanctions can be found online.
July is Impaired Driving Prevention Month.