CALGARY -- Provincial health officials have announced another six people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta, including two residents at Agecare Skypointe in northeast Calgary.

Alberta Health announced the deaths, along with 727 new cases of the illness in a brief update Sunday afternoon.

The victims at the supportive living facility were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s. No other information has been released.

There are 21 active cases of COVID-19 connected to the current outbreak at Agecare Skypointe. Four people have died but 31 have recovered from their illness.

With Saturday's new cases and deaths taken into account, Alberta has seen an increase of 1,646 new cases and 11 new deaths since Friday.

The number of recoveries, new hospitalizations and ICU admissions, as well as a detailed breakdown of all of the province's cases, is expected to be released Monday.