CALGARY -- Six people are facing charges and RCMP recovered a "substantial" amount of suspected stolen property following an investigation that spanned several towns in central Alberta.

The investigation began Feb. 18 when RCMP received a report of an attempted home invasion near downtown Innisfail — about 120 kilometres north of Calgary.

Two suspects were identified by police and officers went to a property in Red Deer County the next day to make arrests.

"One was arrested without incident and the second fled in a Ford F350, with two other occupants," police said in a release.

"A pursuit ensued, and efforts were made to deploy tire deflation devices, but they were not successful."

The Ford F350, which had been reported stolen out of Saskatchewan, travelled to a location near Pigeon Lake, where police say three occupants were picked up by a second Ford pickup truck.

That truck was under observation as it travelled back into Red Deer and five occupants were eventually arrested at two different locations, with the assistance of the Red Deer City RCMP, Innisfail Integrated Traffic Unit and RCMP Police Dog Services.

A search warrant was then executed at the property in Red Deer County on Feb. 20, where RCMP seized a number of suspected stolen items, including:

Firearms;

Ammunition;

A dirt bike;

Tools;

Break-in tools, and;

Other weapons.

The second Ford truck was examined by the Calgary Auto Theft Unit which found the VIN number to be cloned from a vehicle that was reported stolen from a ranch near Strathmore three years ago.

Gary Auvigne, 45, is facing more than 20 charges, including:

Break-and-enter;

Use of a firearm while committing an offence;

Uttering threats;

Possession of a stolen firearm, and;

Six counts of breach of a release document.

Thomas Larkin, 41, is facing 17 charges, including:

Break and enter;

Possession of a stolen vehicle;

Possession of break-in tools;

Flight from police,

Dangerous driving, and;

Seven counts of breaching a release document.

Katherine Young, 29, and Thomas Foshay, 36, are both charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of break-in tools.

Adam Bogusky, 36, is facing seven charges, including:

Possession of break-in tools;

Fraudulent concealment;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Dangerous operation of a vehicle, and;

Flight from police.

Kameryne Boyd, 21, is charged with possession of break in tools, fraudulent concealment and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Auvigne and Larkin remain in custody pending bail hearings scheduled for Friday in Red Deer provincial court.

Young and Foshay were released on bail with future court dates pending.

Bogusky and Boyd were released for first appearance court dates on April 6 in Red Deer provincial court.