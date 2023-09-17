6 people in custody after man stabbed to death at Marlborough CTrain station

An investigation is underway into a fatal stabbing that took place Saturday in northeast Calgary.

Around 6:30 p.m., Calgary police responded to reports of a stabbing at the Marlborough CTrain station.

The victim was transported by EMS in life-threatening condition, but succumbed to his injuries.

Six people are in custody in relation to the incident.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Police believe the incident isn't related to the suspicious death of the woman who was dropped off at Foothills Medical Centre Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.