6 people injured in southeast Calgary crash
Published Sunday, October 11, 2020 4:41PM MDT Last Updated Monday, October 12, 2020 11:58AM MDT
Police were called to the scene, at 52 St. and McIvor Boulevard S.E., at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. (File)
CALGARY -- Six people were taken to hospital following a serious crash in southeast Calgary Sunday afternoon.
Calgary police say the incident occurred near 52 St. and McIvor Boulevard S.E. at about 4:30 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved. EMS escorted five people to Foothills hospital, and one to Children's Hospital.
An EMS spokesperson described the injuries as minor.