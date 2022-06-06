6 southern Alberta teens charged following investigation into bullying of girl

Six southern Alberta teenagers face criminal charges following an RCMP investigation into reports a 13-year-old girl had been bullied and chased.

The Claresholm RCMP detachment received multiple complaints on May 31 indicating a large group had been harassing the girl.

The allegations were investigated by members of the Claresholm and Nanton RCMP detachments and officers determined there was "a long history of inappropriate behaviour with these youth and the victim."

"It is unfortunate that multiple past warnings were ignored and that the issue elevated to this level," said Acting Cpl Tom Nairn in a statement released Monday. "The RCMP takes bullying and related criminal offences serious and will continue to protect the community and victims from such."

On June 3, police arrested five 14 year olds and a 15-year-old in connection with the investigation.

The accused face a combined total of 10 criminal charges including:

Six counts of intimidation;

Three counts of mischief; and,

One count of uttering threats.

All of the accused, who cannot be named due to their age, are scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod provincial court on July 15.

Claresholm is located approximately 100 kilometres south of Calgary along Highway 2.