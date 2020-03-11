CALGARY -- Two teenage girls and four teenage boys, all between the ages of 14 and 16, face charges in connection with a Monday night crime spree in north Calgary.

Police responded to five convenience stores on Monday night between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight following reports of armed robberies. The offences occurred in the communities of:

Temple

Pineridge

Whitehorn

Martindale

Panorama Hills

During the robberies, employees were threatened with a several weapons that included a firearm, brass knuckles, pepper spray, knives and an ice pick.

The suspects reportedly stole cash, vape products, cigarettes and other goods. There have been no reports of injuries to any of the convenience store workers.

During the robbery spree, a pedestrian was attacked with bear spray and robbed of his phone and wallet.

The suspect vehicle was identified as a GMC Acadia that had been reported stolen. HAWCS followed the vehicle by air to a location in the community of MacEwan and six people were seen exiting the vehicle and entering a home.

Members of the CPS tactical unit surrounded the house and arrested two teenage girls and four teenage boys early Tuesday morning.

All six suspects have been charged in connection with the crime spree. Their charges include robbery with a firearm, occupying a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The identities of the accused cannot be released as all six are underage.

The investigation into the events of March 9 continue and additional charges against the accused are pending.

