6-year-old Calgary Zoo gorilla Kimani dies following liver cancer diagnosis

Staff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of western lowland gorilla Kimani, who recently lost her fight with cancer.

Kimani, who was six years old, passed away on Wednesday morning.

She had been fighting a rare pediatric cancer affecting her liver and lungs.

"Sadly, her condition deteriorated to the point we were no longer able to maintain her quality of life," said the zoo in a Facebook post.

For the past two and a half weeks, the zoo's animal care, health and welfare team gave Kimani palliative care so that her troop could say goodbye.

The zoo closed its African Rainforest Building on Wednesday to give the troop privacy and space to mourn the loss.