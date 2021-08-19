CALGARY -- A six-year-old girl is safe after disappearing during a family camping trip

RCMP, Alberta Sheriffs Alberta Fish and Wildlife, helicopter crews and search-and-rescue members scoured the area around a campground in southern Alberta for sign of the girl.

According to RCMP officials, the girl was camping with her family at the Lodgepole Campground in Cypress Hills Provincial Park when she failed to return to her campsite after playing in a nearby field on Wednesday.

Her disappearance was reported to RCMP shortly after 7 p.m.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, RCMP confirmed the girl had been located and was well. Details regarding her whereabouts during her disappearance have not been released.

RCMP say there was significant support from the public in the case with numerous offers to assist with the search.

The campground is located southeast of the city of Medicine Hat, near the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.