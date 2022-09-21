60-day Trans-Canada Highway closure looms in Kicking Horse Canyon

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed between Golden, B.C. and Yoho National Park from Sept. 26 through Dec. 1, but temporarily reopen on the Thanksgiving Day weekend. (Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4). The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed between Golden, B.C. and Yoho National Park from Sept. 26 through Dec. 1, but temporarily reopen on the Thanksgiving Day weekend. (Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4).

