CALGARY -- An additional 60 physician clinics in Alberta are set to begin vaccinating patients against COVID-19, the province announced Friday.

A pilot project started in April saw a small number of clinics administer vaccines to eligible patients and based on that, 60 more are being added in the coming weeks, the province said in a release.

More than 2.6 million doses of vaccine have now been administered in Alberta through Alberta Health Services (AHS), participating pharmacies and physician clinics.

"We know that physicians are a trusted health-care provider and this will help reach many people who are eagerly waiting for their chance to get the vaccine," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

The clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine and about 8,200 doses are expected to be administered.

“I appreciate all the hard work that has gone into getting the vaccine into community clinics. Our community physicians are a trusted source of information and are uniquely positioned to help patients understand the benefits of vaccination," said Dr. Paul Boucher, president, Alberta Medical Association.

"I am confident that their expertise will help reach patients that might not otherwise seek to be vaccinated and will add significant capacity to the vaccination effort.”

Participating clinics will contact patients and handle appointment bookings directly.

The province's reopening plan, which is tied to the provincial vaccination rate as well as hospitalization numbers, begins today with worship services allowed to increase to 15 per cent of capacity.

On June 1, the province will allow outdoor dining and personal and wellness services like hair salons. The outdoor gathering limit is also being increased to 10 people.

Alberta will move to Stage 2 when 60 per cent of the eligible population is vaccinated, which will see indoor dining allowed and the outdoor social gathering limit increased to 20.

The province is set to move to Stage 3, which will see all health measures lifted, when we reach 70 per cent vaccination. Officials have said that could happen by the start of July.