61-year-old Brooks, Alta., resident hospitalized following Monday stabbing

A 32-year-old Brooks resident is in police custody after a stabbing incident that left a 61-year-old man hospitalized.

Monday at 9:41 a.m., Brooks RCMP received reports of a stabbing that happened at a residence in town.

Upon arrival, RCMP discovered the victim, who had suffered a number of injuries.

A suspect was also on scene, and police arrested him.

The victim, a 61-year-old Brooks resident, was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The 32-year-old suspect is in police custody, with charges pending.

After remaining at the scene while they conducted an investigation, RCMP have now cleared the scene.