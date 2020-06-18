Advertisement
$62K in drugs and cash seized by ALERT in Lethbridge
Police in Lethbridge seized an estimated $62,000 worth of drugs and cash in a recent bust. (Courtesy ALERT)
CALGARY -- Three men were arrested and police seized an estimated $62,000 worth of drugs and cash following an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) in Lethbridge.
Search warrants were executed at two homes on Monday where a number of items were seized, including:
- 54 grams of suspected carfentanil
- 101 grams of methamphetamine
- 54 grams of cocaine
- $29,060 in cash
Investigators also seized a Taser, two replica firearms and two vehicles.
"The presence of carfentanil continues to be a major concern in southern Alberta,” said Staff Sgt. Leon Borbandy with ALERT Lethbridge. “ALERT is committed to doing everything we can to keep this harmful drug off the streets of the communities we serve.”
Leslie Cole, 29, is charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3)
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
- Breach of probation
Brandon Bougie, 27, is charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3)
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
Anthony Jones, 21, is charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
All three suspects are scheduled to appear in court on July 23.