CALGARY -- Three men were arrested and police seized an estimated $62,000 worth of drugs and cash following an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) in Lethbridge.

Search warrants were executed at two homes on Monday where a number of items were seized, including:

54 grams of suspected carfentanil

101 grams of methamphetamine

54 grams of cocaine

$29,060 in cash

Investigators also seized a Taser, two replica firearms and two vehicles.

"The presence of carfentanil continues to be a major concern in southern Alberta,” said Staff Sgt. Leon Borbandy with ALERT Lethbridge. “ALERT is committed to doing everything we can to keep this harmful drug off the streets of the communities we serve.”

Leslie Cole, 29, is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Breach of probation

Brandon Bougie, 27, is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Anthony Jones, 21, is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of the proceeds of crime

All three suspects are scheduled to appear in court on July 23.