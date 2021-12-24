7-day snow clearing plan begins in Calgary

Calgary crews have started plowing Priority 1 roads like Memorial Drive, Glenmore Trail and Crowchild Trail as the city enters Day 1 of its seven-day snow cleaning plan after around six centimetres fell.

Drivers are reminded to allow extra time for travelling and ensure vehicles are properly winterized and clear of snow.

Property owners should also make sure sidewalks are shoveled, and the snow should be piled on lawns.

Cold temperatures can also cause slippery sections and flurries are forecast over the next 24 hours.

Once P1 routes are done, crews will move on to Priority 2 routes, which carry smaller volumes of traffic, and then neighbourhood roads.

"Crews will also be focused on other important pieces of transportation infrastructure today, such as designated sections of pathway, designated wheelchair ramps, downtown cycle tracks and sidewalks adjacent to City owned property," read a release.

"Warm weather in coming days is expected to help with our clearing efforts."