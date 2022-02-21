7-day snow plan begins in Calgary

The City of Calgary enacted its seven-day snow plan on Monday after about 10 centimetres fell over the weekend.

Day 1 of the plan went into effect at 1 p.m., meaning crews will spend the next 24 hours focused on busy Priority 1 routes like Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail. Crews will thenmove on to Priority 2 routes, then residential routes.

"We expect the warmer weather in coming days to help with the clearing effort, but are reminding citizens to drive to winter conditions while the cold weather persists," officials said in a release.

Current cold temperatures are making the work more difficult as it can lead to areas of icy buildup at intersections, on bridge decks and hills.

Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the province.

"Crews will also be focused on other important pieces of transportation infrastructure today, such as designated sections of pathway, designated wheelchair ramps, downtown cycle tracks and sidewalks adjacent to city-owned property," read a release.

Property owners and occupants must also clear sidewalks that border their property.

"Take your time, bundle up and take plenty of breaks if necessary," read a release.

"If you’re travelling on the sidewalk, please mind the conditions, especially before and after the sun is out."

More information on sidewalk snow clearing responsibility can be found on the snow removal bylaw page.