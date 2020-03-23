7-Eleven closes downtown Calgary store after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 10:14PM MDT Last Updated Monday, March 23, 2020 10:15PM MDT
Employees at the store at 435 Fourth Ave. S.W are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days.
CALGARY -- A 7-Eleven store in downtown Calgary has been temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19
Customers who visited the convenience store at 435 Fourth Ave. S.W. between March 4 and March 17 are advised to contact Alberta Health Services.
Staff at the store are being asked by 7-Eleven headquarters to self-isolate for 14 days. Employees will be paid for this two-week period, the company said.
The store is closed for thorough cleaning and sanitizing. 7-Eleven said they hope to reopen the location as soon as possible.