CALGARY -- A 7-Eleven store in downtown Calgary has been temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19

Customers who visited the convenience store at 435 Fourth Ave. S.W. between March 4 and March 17 are advised to contact Alberta Health Services.

Staff at the store are being asked by 7-Eleven headquarters to self-isolate for 14 days. Employees will be paid for this two-week period, the company said.

The store is closed for thorough cleaning and sanitizing. 7-Eleven said they hope to reopen the location as soon as possible.