7 injured in crash on Hwy. 93S in southern Alberta, RCMP seek witnesses

Banff RCMP is asking to speak with witnesses of a crash on Highway 93S near Boom Lake on Dec. 18. (RCMP handout) Banff RCMP is asking to speak with witnesses of a crash on Highway 93S near Boom Lake on Dec. 18. (RCMP handout)

Calgary Top Stories