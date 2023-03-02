7 people escape northeast Calgary house fire, but 5 pets are dead

Calgary fire crews say a blaze in a northeast home began in a basement bedroom and caused significant damage to the interior of the structure. Calgary fire crews say a blaze in a northeast home began in a basement bedroom and caused significant damage to the interior of the structure.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Canada's elections commissioner 'seized' with review of foreign interference complaints

Canada's elections commissioner says her office is 'seized' with reviewing complaints and information regarding allegations of foreign interference during the last two federal elections. 'This review is ongoing... to determine whether there's any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act,' she told MPs studying allegations of Chinese meddling.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina