A 7-year-old boy was rescued from the Sheep River in southeast Okotoks early Friday evening, in a dramatic supper-hour rescue.

Okotoks RCMP received a call about 5 p.m. that the boy needed to be rescued from the Sheep River. Two adults, a man and a woman, entered the river to rescue the boy. All three were taken downstream due to the fast-moving water, before the man was able to safely reach a sand berm, help the 7-year-old and wait for help.

An Okotoks RCMP officer and a Municipal Enforcement officer both entered the river, crossing the fast-moving current with flotation bags, while Okotoks Fire Department and Alberta Emergency Medical Services attended the scene.

Everyone was removed to shore, where they were transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

There's no word on whether any injuries were incurred.

Okotoks RCMP advise the public that the water is fast moving, cold and recommend the public stay away from the riverbank this weekend.

This is a developing story....