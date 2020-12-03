CALGARY -- Officials confirm there have been 84 recent cases of COVID-19 linked to Clifton Manor, as the outbreak at the senior's facility in southeast Calgary continues to grow.

The facility's operator, the Brenda Strafford Foundation, says, as of Thursday, there are 77 active cases —48 residents and 29 staff members — and four residents have died from COVID-19.

Three residents who had confirmed cases have recovered.

The outbreak at the centre in the 4700 block of Eighth Avenue S.E, in the community of Forest Heights, was first declared Nov. 16.

According to the foundation’s website, this is the fifth COVID-19 outbreak at the home.