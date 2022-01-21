8 Albertans named to alpine skiing and ski cross teams for 2022 Beijing Olympics

Eight Albertans have been named as athletes and coaches for alpine skiing and ski cross at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Alpine Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee made the announcement on Friday.

Trevor Philip (Calgary) and Erik Read (Canmore) will compete in alpine skiing and Jeff Read (Canmore) was named as an alternate. John Kucera (Cochrane) was named as coach.

Brady Leman (Calgary) will compete in ski cross and Kris Mahler (Canmore) was named as an alternate. Victor Dockal (Airdrie) and Ben Wilkinson (Cochrane) were named as ski cross coaches.

Team Canada has won 11 Olympic alpine skiing medals, the most recent being bronze in the men’s super G at Sochi in 2014.

Team Canada won the men’s and women’s ski cross gold medals at PyeongChang 2018 and Canadians have been particularly dominant in women’s ski cross, capturing each Olympic gold medal since the event debuted at Vancouver in 2010.

“It is a tremendous honour and accomplishment to be selected to represent your country at the Olympics,” said Therese Brisson, president and CEO of Alpine Canada.

“We congratulate all 21 athletes on their nomination to the Canadian Olympic Team and will join with alpine ski and ski cross fans from far and wide to cheer on the team with pride as we watch Canada compete in Beijing.”

Alpine skiing events will take place Feb 6-19 (Days 2 to 15) at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Centre.

Ski cross events will take place Feb. 17-18 (Days 13 and 14) at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

The Beijing Winter Games are scheduled for Feb. 4-20.

Athletes and coaches for alpine skiing are:

Alternate:

Jeff Read (Canmore, Alta.)

Coaches:

Manuel Gamper (Merano, Italy) – Women’s Lead Coach

Mark Tilston (Pemberton, B.C.) – Men’s Lead Coach

Luca Agazzi (Legnano, Italy) – Coach

Nick Cooper (Kimberley, B.C.) – Coach

Serge Dugas (Magog, Que.) – Coach

Elias Jonsson (Fernie, B.C.) – Coach

John Kucera (Cochrane, Alta.) – Coach

Hansjoerg Plankensteiner (Niederdorf, Italy) – Coach

Chris Powers (Ottawa, Ont.) – Coach

Laurent Praz (La Thuile, Italy) – Coach

Conrad Pridy (Whistler, B.C.) – Coach

Athletes and coaches for ski cross are:

Alternates:

Zoe Chore (Cranbrook, B.C.)

Chris Del Bosco (Montreal, Que.)

Tiana Gairns (Prince George, B.C.)

Kris Mahler (Canmore, Alta.)

Coaches: