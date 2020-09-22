Advertisement
8-year-old boy seriously injured in fall from second-storey window
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 7:03PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 22, 2020 7:52PM MDT
A young boy was seriously injured after falling from a second storey window in northwest Calgary.
CALGARY -- An eight-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in serious condition after falling from the second-storey window of a home in northwest Calgary.
Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Pantego Road N.W. about 5:30 p.m.
EMS said the boy fell from a second storey window, landing on concrete and suffering several traumatic injuries. He was rushed to Alberta Children's Hospital.
No other information was available.