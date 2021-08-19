CALGARY -- An eight-year-old boy died Thursday evening and a 14-year-old is in hospital in serious condition after a collision between a side-by-side vehicle and an SUV near Acme, Alberta.

The accident happened about 6 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Hwy. 575 and Range Road 264 near Acme.

RCMP confirmed the 14 year old and eight-year-old were in the side-by-side when it was hit, killing the eight-year-old at scene.

STARS airlifted the teenager to Children's Hospital.

RCMP haven't released the relationship between the boys, but say family members have been made aware.

No one from the SUV was transported to hospital.

Collision reconstruction analysts from Lethbridge are on scene to assist investigators trying to determine what led to the crash.

That section of the highway has been closed for hours and motorists are asked to take alternate routes.