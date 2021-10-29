82 per cent of City of Calgary staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19

CALGARY -

The City of Calgary confirms 82 per cent of its employees are now fully vaccinated and another four per cent are partially immunized ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline for declaring vaccine status.

As of Monday, and for the duration of November, city employees who are not fully vaccinated will be required to participate in a rapid testing program using free at-home rapid antigen tests and upload their negative test results twice a week. The tests must be administered at least 72 hours apart.

"The City of Calgary places a primary importance on ensuring the safety of our employees and citizens," said city manager David Duckworth. "I’m pleased to see that the majority of our employees have stepped up to get their vaccinations, which is proven to be the best defense against COVID-19."

Once December arrives, staff members who are not fully vaccinated will be required to continue with the at-home testing program at their own expense.

City officials say the vaccination rates within the Calgary Police Service and Calgary Fire Department are similar to the overall city employee numbers.

As of Oct. 29, 85 per cent of CPS members are fully immunized and three percent are partially vaccinated. The CFD is reporting 80 per cent of its staff is fully vaccinated and two per cent are partially vaccinated.

The City of Calgary does not anticipate any future service disruptions as a result of its vaccination policy.