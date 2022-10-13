89-year-old driver ticketed in Lethbridge crash that sent 2 to hospital

An octogenarian has been ticketed for his role in a Lethbridge crash earlier this month that sent two people to hospital.

On Wednesday, LPS officials confirmed the 89-year-old had been issued a violation ticket for making an unsafe left turn.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say the 89-year-old man was attempting to make a left-hand turn from Mayor Magrath Drive onto eastbound 26 Avenue South late in the morning of Oct. 5 when his vehicle was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The crash sent the senior's vehicle into the ditch where his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, was trapped in the wreckage. The driver was able to free himself but Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services members had to extricate the passenger.

Both were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.

Police say the driver of the northbound vehicle, a 49-year-old man, was not seriously injured.