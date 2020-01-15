CALGARY -- A section of Eighth Street S.E. will close to vehicles and pedestrians Wednesday, and remain closed permanently, to accommodate the reconfiguration of the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks.

The barricades on Eighth Street will be situated just south of Ninth Avenue S.E.

The area is part of land negotiations for the Green line LRT project which will help connect communities in north and southeast Calgary, including a station in Ramsay/Inglewood.

Drivers leaving Ramsay are encouraged to take an alternate route including:

Olympic Way/Fourth St. S.E

11th St S.E. for southbound travel

12th St S.E for northbound travel

The Elbow River Pathway on the east side of the Elbow River allows pedestrians and cyclists to travel under the CP Rail bridge between the two communities.

The city adds it will be introducing a variety of short-term solutions to help people move through Ramsay and Inglewood.