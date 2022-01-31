9-month-old girl dead after being found unresponsive in Calgary home

An investigation is underway into the death of a baby girl who was found unresponsive in a northeast Calgary home last week.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Falshire Place N.E., in the community of Falconridge, on the evening of Jan. 27 after a nine-month-old girl was found in medical distress.

The infant was taken to hospital by ambulance with a police escort, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

While the death occurred last week, police first released details regarding the investigation Monday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. According to police, infant autopsies require specialized medical testing and results often take several months.

Police officials confirm several family members have been interviewed and the death is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.