9-year-old girl missing in southwest Calgary
Published Friday, June 4, 2021 6:09AM MDT Last Updated Friday, June 4, 2021 6:13AM MDT
Undated photograph of nine-year-old Arika Kakakawy who was last seen Thursday night the community of Braeside. (Calgary Police Service)
CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for a nine-year-old girl last seen in the southwest neighbourhood of Braeside Thursday evening.
Police say Arika Kakakaway was walking home from a friend's house on Brackenridge Road S.W. at around 9:00 p.m. but did not return home.
She is Indigenous and has shoulder length, dark brown hair with an even shorter buzz cut at the base of her neck.
She was wearing:
- A blue sweater;
- Blue jean shorts;
- Vans brand shoes with checkered pink and purple colours; and
- A pink and blue tie-dyed backpack.
As of 6 a.m., CPS units continue to patrol the neighbourhood for sign of Arika.
Anyone that can help police find Arika is asked to call the non-emergency at 403-266-1234 line or Crime Stoppers.
