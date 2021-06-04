CALGARY -- Calgary police are searching for a nine-year-old girl last seen in the southwest neighbourhood of Braeside Thursday evening.

Police say Arika Kakakaway was walking home from a friend's house on Brackenridge Road S.W. at around 9:00 p.m. but did not return home.

She is Indigenous and has shoulder length, dark brown hair with an even shorter buzz cut at the base of her neck.

She was wearing:

A blue sweater;

Blue jean shorts;

Vans brand shoes with checkered pink and purple colours; and

A pink and blue tie-dyed backpack.

As of 6 a.m., CPS units continue to patrol the neighbourhood for sign of Arika.

Anyone that can help police find Arika is asked to call the non-emergency at 403-266-1234 line or Crime Stoppers.