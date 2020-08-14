CALGARY -- A nine-year-old girl was rescued from a pool south of Strathmore, Alta. on Friday after nearly drowning.

EMS confirms the child was pulled from the pool by bystanders at 1:30 p.m., in the Oasis Grove RV Park, about 60 kilometres east of Calgary.

The girl was unresponsive when EMS arrived on scene. STARS Air Ambulance was called, and transported the child to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, where she remains in serious but stable condition.