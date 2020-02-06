9-year-old in non-life threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary
Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:01PM MST
A nine-year-old boy is in non-life threatening collision after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary Thursday evening.
The incident took place at Ogden Road and 74th Avenue S.E., where, paramedics say, the boy was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
The driver remained on scene. Police are investigating.