

CTV Calgary Staff





A 9-year-old boy was killed Monday in an accident involving a tractor at the Wintering Hills Hutterite Colony, near Hussar.

EMS and STARS were called to the colony at 12:50 p.m., and treated the boy on scene, but did not transfer him to hospital.

RCMP say the incident isn’t a criminal matter.

Police say someone else was driving the tractor when the boy was struck, and it was an accident.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Hussar is located about 100 kilometres east of Calgary.